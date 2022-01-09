Take Sen. Mike Rounds’s (R-S.D.) interview on ABC News’s “This Week” on Sunday. The segment started off downright encouraging. “The election was fair, as fair as we have seen,” he told host George Stephanopoulos. “We simply did not win the election, as Republicans, for the presidency.” He even stood up for the integrity of the electoral system: “If we simply look back and tell our people don’t vote because there’s cheating going on, then we’re going to put ourselves in a huge disadvantage. ... [We] have to let people know that they can — they can believe and they can have confidence that those elections are fair.” Rounds deserves plaudits for these words, just as he did for voting to certify the election results last year.