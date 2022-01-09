Sound advice on how to do this has been provided by six public health and medical experts who took part in his presidential transition. They have published three articles in the Journal of the American Medical Association saying that covid “is here to stay” and the nation needs a strategy for a “new normal.” This is a marked shift from the message Mr. Biden delivered in his early months in office, promising to tamp down the virus with vaccines. But it was clear even before the delta and omicron waves that the pandemic would not screech to a halt. Last summer, several prominent public health experts warned, in an article titled “The Forever Virus,” that covid “is not going away.” They were right then, and the subsequent articles sketch out a road map for necessary systemic changes.