Not only did the Times not cover the suit before Cuomo’s resignation, no other major publication did either — including The Post (declined to comment), New York Post (no comment), Wall Street Journal (declined to comment) and the Times Union of Albany, N.Y. “We first saw that complaint after Andrew Cuomo had announced he was leaving office,” responded Times Union editor Casey Seiler. "We read it and came to the conclusion it was tangential to the allegations facing him — the array of sexual misconduct claims as well as the other alleged abuses of power that we’ve reported on over the course of the year.”