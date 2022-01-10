Biden does have the ability to shape leadership at the Fed. He’s so far made one good choice, in renominating Jerome H. Powell as Fed chair. (Powell is respected by markets and has lately expressed more hawkishness about the inflation threat.) Biden has three other Fed board seats to fill though. Though names have been floated, he has dragged his feet on nominations — even though he’s a year into his presidency and the country faces its greatest inflation threat in a generation.