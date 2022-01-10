Biden could also follow the example of Rep. James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.), who on “Fox News Sunday” repudiated GOP talking points that elections should be left to the states. (In fact, the Founders specifically wrote into the Constitution that while states can set election rules, “the Congress may at any time by Law make or alter such Regulations.”) Clyburn also debunked the notion that filibuster reform should have bipartisan buy-in. “The 15th Amendment was not a bipartisan vote. It was a single-party vote that gave Black people the right to vote,” Clyburn said. “Manchin and others need to stop saying that because that gives me great pain for somebody to imply that the 15th Amendment of the United States Constitution is not legitimate because it did not have bipartisan buy-in.”