The first is the Democratic Party’s base and the legion of voting rights advocates. In these circles, grumbling has turned to frustration. They know there will never be 10 Republicans to support significant voting reform, so many are angry that Biden has not come out clearly in favor of filibuster reform. Without Biden’s personal commitment to changing Senate rules, they believe Sens. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) will feel no urgency to prevent conservatives from thwarting progressive goals, including protecting voting rights.
This audience is looking for fiery rhetoric and unequivocal support for rule changes that would allow for an up-or-down vote. They also want a blistering indictment of Republicans’ efforts around the country to suppress voting and devise ways for partisan right-wingers to supplant election officials and upend results. They are fed up with the fiction that the filibuster can be used to promote consensus.
They want Biden to pick up where he left off with his speech commemorating the Jan. 6 insurrection. He could, for example, make clear that protecting voting rights is defending democracy, and Republicans are on the wrong side. As Biden argued last week, “Right now, in state after state, new laws are being written not to protect the vote, but to deny it. ... The former president and his supporters have decided the only way for them to win is to suppress your vote and subvert our elections. It’s wrong. It’s undemocratic. And frankly, it’s un-American.”
Biden could also follow the example of Rep. James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.), who on “Fox News Sunday” repudiated GOP talking points that elections should be left to the states. (In fact, the Founders specifically wrote into the Constitution that while states can set election rules, “the Congress may at any time by Law make or alter such Regulations.”) Clyburn also debunked the notion that filibuster reform should have bipartisan buy-in. “The 15th Amendment was not a bipartisan vote. It was a single-party vote that gave Black people the right to vote,” Clyburn said. “Manchin and others need to stop saying that because that gives me great pain for somebody to imply that the 15th Amendment of the United States Constitution is not legitimate because it did not have bipartisan buy-in.”
But Biden has a second audience that is more crucial to passing voting rights: Manchin himself. As we saw in Manchin’s hissy fit over Build Back Better, the exceptionally thin-skinned West Virginia senator does not like being publicly “badgered” to change his mind. Biden therefore will need to tread carefully, making arguments that would resonate with Manchin and not alienate him.
As much as it might pain voting rights advocates, Manchin needs to think of himself as the hero of this drama. Biden will need to praise him for helping craft the Freedom to Vote Act and for spending so much time and effort trying to win over Republicans. Then he should pivot to the real problem: Republicans have abandoned the process of collaboration and compromise that the filibuster was designed (in Manchin’s mind) to promote.
That leads to the second point: Biden should make Manchin think about his place in history and his personal legacy. Does he want to go down as a critical figure in the fight to preserve democracy? Does he want to allow Republican tricksters to deform American elections? This will be Manchin’s defining moment, and Biden must impress upon him that not just the entire Democratic Party but also the weight of history will render a verdict on his devotion to democracy.
Finally, Biden needs to phrase whatever change in the filibuster as a reform of the Senate rules, not a move to jettison the tactic. He should cite the maestro of Senate rules, the late Sen. Robert C. Byrd, who devised the reconciliation rules that allow the Senate to bypass the 60-vote threshold. Without boxing Senate Democrats in as to the specific reform they might employ, Biden needs to set down a marker: Whatever change is made must make the Senate more functional and, after reasonable debate, allow an up-or-down vote on bills as essential as defending the fundamental right to vote.
Democrats would be wise to remember that Biden can give a magnificent speech and still not move Manchin. Indeed, that is a likely outcome. But Democrats and defenders of democracy more generally need to see him as going to the mat for democracy. If Biden cannot win this fight, he must make this issue a powerful factor in the 2022 election. As he keeps reminding us, democracy will be on the ballot.