Glenn Youngkin fit the bill, and perhaps his most impressive achievement was persuading Virginia’s woebegone GOP to take a chance on him. A hedge fund executive with no political portfolio, he arrived in a zip-up fleece vest, an open collar and an aura of approachability that had eluded GOP nominees in Virginia during nearly a decade of defeat.
The party and its large base loyal to former president Donald Trump nominated Youngkin and gave him the leeway to mitigate Trump’s unpleasant aftertaste and win over moderate voters in Virginia’s suburbs near Washington, Richmond and in Hampton Roads who rejected the GOP over the prior decade. Youngkin kept a respectable distance from Trump that was necessary to reassure independent voters — who had rejected every GOP candidate while Trump was either a candidate or president — but avoided offending MAGA loyalists over the long run of 2021.
That was a remarkable political feat that may have been impossible for a more experienced Republican candidate. Youngkin had no record to run away from. He could mold his political persona in the way that best suited him, and he and his team of advisers did that to near perfection.
Importantly, Youngkin also commanded a personal fortune large enough that he could pour $20 million into his campaign, an astounding outlay for a government job that, over four years, will pay him less than 4 percent of that total. But it kept Terry McAuliffe, his opponent and perhaps the most prolific fundraiser in the Democratic Party’s history, from burying him under a blitz of paid media.
Youngkin’s election offers lessons for Republicans elsewhere. It’s a more nuanced, pragmatic and issue-driven approach than the naked appeals to divisive themes such as abortion bans, virtually unlimited gun rights and vilifying people based on their sexual orientation — tactics that animated hardcore conservatives but left most voters cold.
The Republican Study Committee, a conservative group of U.S. House Republicans, compiled a three-page best-practices memo drawn from Youngkin’s victory. It was dominated by the recommendation to leverage parents’ concerns over public school mask mandates and curriculum, including the disputed claim that “critical race theory” is part of it. The memo also recommends opposing vaccine mandates, supporting law enforcement and hammering the Biden administration over “runaway inflation” and persistent supply-chain failures. Those are issues that helped Youngkin undercut McAuliffe in his suburban base of support.
The Youngkin model, however, isn’t a cure-all prescription for future success. It is of little or no use in some races, particularly in the Deep South where unfailing allegiance to Trump is sufficient to win both the GOP nomination and, perhaps, the fall election. In Georgia, for instance, Gov. Brian Kemp and his Republican primary challenger, former senator and Trump favorite David Perdue, are already in a hard sprint to the right to outdo each other in catering to the GOP’s conservative activists to secure this year’s gubernatorial nomination.
It’s also important to remember that Youngkin benefited from unique circumstances: a progressive legislative overreach by Democrats in Virginia, blundering and inaction by Democrats who run Washington and a Democratic nominee who stumbled badly in a debate as he reran the 2020 presidential race rather than a 2021 campaign for Virginia governor. Even in that rare and optimal scenario, Youngkin won by just 2 percentage points.
Similarly, Youngkin’s election can be highly instructive for the Democrats.
One key takeaway should be the reality that running against last year’s vanquished villain doesn’t necessarily make you this year’s hero, no matter how persistent you are. McAuliffe continued calling Youngkin “Trump in khakis” long after it was clear that it was not influencing moderate voters.
Worse, it was time and bandwidth that McAuliffe needed to address pressing state and local issues that had bubbled up and challenged families since the 2020 election. He largely ceded that opportunity to Youngkin, who made the most of it.
Whether Democrats learn as much from the experience as Republicans depends on how willing Democrats are to confront some difficult truths and adapt accordingly.