The Youngkin model, however, isn’t a cure-all prescription for future success. It is of little or no use in some races, particularly in the Deep South where unfailing allegiance to Trump is sufficient to win both the GOP nomination and, perhaps, the fall election. In Georgia, for instance, Gov. Brian Kemp and his Republican primary challenger, former senator and Trump favorite David Perdue, are already in a hard sprint to the right to outdo each other in catering to the GOP’s conservative activists to secure this year’s gubernatorial nomination.