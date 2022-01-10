The 1991 Nobel Peace Prize winner’s reputation as a defender of human rights has suffered in recent years, ironically — and deservedly — because she apologized for the military’s abuses against Myanmar’s Muslim Rohingya. She did this while in a power-sharing arrangement with the generals prior to 2020 but seemed willing nonetheless. Yet no one deserves the patently lawless treatment she and her colleagues in the National League of Democracy party are receiving. And by neutralizing Aung San Suu Kyi, the military is eliminating the one person in Myanmar, also known as Burma, who could, even at this late date, help negotiate some sort of national reconciliation.