The workings of this powerful tribunal have long been hidden from public view but now comes a searing account that raises questions about what interests are being served — those of troubled officers or that of the public and its safety. A joint investigation by journalism nonprofit Reveal, WAMU and DCist examined the workings of the D.C. police department’s Adverse Action Panel. Reporters Dhruv Mehrotra, Jenny Gathright and Martin Austermuhle found that internal affairs investigators determined that at least 64 people who currently serve as police officers committed criminal misconduct. Of the 24 recommended for termination, 21 saw reduced discipline, such as a suspension or reduction in rank or acquittal; they remain on the job. The 40 officers not recommended for termination committed offenses that included drunken or reckless driving, stalking, harassment and property damage. Particularly troubling is the number of officers who were accused of domestic abuse and seemingly given a pass.
The rare glimpse into the panel that has a huge role in how officers will be disciplined was the result of a ransomware attack on D.C. police by a group called Babuk that caused 250 gigabytes of police department data to be hacked. Reveal gained access to the data through Distributed Denial of Secrets, a transparency nonprofit of journalists and technologists unaffiliated with the hack. The illegal ransomware attack cannot be condoned. Period. But the information that has surfaced as a result cannot be ignored; there are questions that must be addressed.
It was heartening to see internal affairs detectives rigorously investigate allegations of officer misconduct. But why were their recommendations seemingly ignored? Was it because, as some have suggested, the panels are not impartial — that panel members might have worked with officers in question or have their own particular views on what is a fireable offense? The police department would not comment to the reporters about their findings and it did not respond to our request for comment.
There is no question that police officers are entitled to due process, but the public is entitled to a process with transparency and accountability. The D.C. Council, already considering recommendations for changes from the Police Reform Commission, needs to examine how discipline is dispensed and ensure that officers who shouldn’t be on the streets aren’t allowed to stay on duty.