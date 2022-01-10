The workings of this powerful tribunal have long been hidden from public view but now comes a searing account that raises questions about what interests are being served — those of troubled officers or that of the public and its safety. A joint investigation by journalism nonprofit Reveal, WAMU and DCist examined the workings of the D.C. police department’s Adverse Action Panel. Reporters Dhruv Mehrotra, Jenny Gathright and Martin Austermuhle found that internal affairs investigators determined that at least 64 people who currently serve as police officers committed criminal misconduct. Of the 24 recommended for termination, 21 saw reduced discipline, such as a suspension or reduction in rank or acquittal; they remain on the job. The 40 officers not recommended for termination committed offenses that included drunken or reckless driving, stalking, harassment and property damage. Particularly troubling is the number of officers who were accused of domestic abuse and seemingly given a pass.