“Don’t Look Up” is not that movie. Instead, it is an example of the very phenomenon that it seeks to critique: making an urgent but complicated scientific message more simplistic so that it is more palatable to the public. Its villains are so villainous and its science deniers are so dumb — literally refusing to look at the thing that is literally about to kill them — that I can safely think, it’s those bozos. Don’t look at me!