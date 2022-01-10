Two dozen House Democrats are already heading for the exits, President Biden’s approval rating sits at a chilly 43 percent, and memories of last November’s twin debacles in Virginia and New Jersey will linger long after Democrats lost one governor’s race and barely held the other in reliably blue territory.
But panic is not a strategy, and neither is repeating past mistakes. Here are five steps Democrats should take to have a shot at preserving their majorities after 2022.
1. Ignore the polls.
The most fitting word to describe the Virginia and New Jersey gubernatorial results is … “normal.” Both Democratic candidates shed precisely 12 points off Joe Biden’s performance in their respective states — in line with the vote shifts away from Bill Clinton and Barack Obama after their wins in 1992 and 2008.
The fact is, the president’s party loses 10 to 12 points the minute it drives off the lot, as House Republicans found when they fell 10 points between 2016 and 2018. So Democrats should ignore current polls showing the generic congressional ballot tied. They should assume they’ve lost a dozen points, which means ceding five Senate and more than 40 House seats if they don’t fight like underdogs and claw some of those lost points back.
2. Fight the culture war.
There is a reason critical race theory migrated from the dusty shelves of Harvard Law School to the forefront of the Virginia gubernatorial race. Item 1 of the GOP playbook is to highlight divisive social issues and cast Democrats as out-of-touch elitists.
In the past, Democrats have tried to shrug off GOP culture-war attacks as laughable and absurd. In 1994, it was gays in the military, government-funded pornographic art, and Midnight Basketball. In 2010, it was the war on Christmas, “radical Islamic terrorism,” and amnesty at the border. Guess who got the last laugh.
Defund the police, chaos at the border, and smash-and-grab crime are coming to a competitive race near you. Democrats cannot just wave them away. They must answer the attacks early and define themselves, lest they be defined. And they must forcefully disassociate with the most extreme far-left proposals and politically toxic slogans on these issues.
3. Be like Reagan on the economy.
Imagine what a Republican president would call an economy with the highest gross domestic product growth since 1984, the biggest jobs increase in U.S. history, booming wages and a stock market up 25 percent year-over-year. Donald Trump called far less “the greatest economy in the history of the world.”
There is a 24-point gap between how positive voters feel about their own finances and how negatively they view the U.S. economy. One reason is inflation. The other is that Republicans denigrate the economy for political reasons, and Democrats live in fear of celebrating if a single voter is unhappy with their economic circumstances.
In 1984, Ronald Reagan had a sprinting economy like today’s (including inflation in excess of 4 percent). He proclaimed it “Morning in America” and romped to a 49-state landslide.
4. Pass what you can.
Preceding Democrats’ last midterm thrashings were two notable, unforced legislative errors: the failure of universal health care in 1994 and the defeat of cap-and-trade climate legislation in 2010. The political damage was not because voters desperately wanted what Democrats were selling on health care or the environment. Rather, it was because Democrats looked ineffectual.
Democrats have already passed the American Rescue Plan and the bipartisan infrastructure bill, extended the debt ceiling and kept the lights on with government funding. Build Back Better is the final piece of the puzzle. It can change, and it can shrink, but it must pass. Trying counts only when you’re in the minority.
5. Brag.
207 million Americans are fully vaccinated. 2021 ended with 99 percent of K-12 schools open and in person. In the most toxic Washington of our lifetimes, Democrats passed the biggest bipartisan infrastructure bill since the interstate highway system was funded in the 1950s.
We are on our way to universal broadband in rural and urban America. And once Build Back Better passes, we are one step closer to universal prekindergarten, lower prescription drug prices and new health-care cost protections, with no one who makes less than $400,000 paying more taxes.
Democrats must sell the historic work they’ve done instead of falling into their habit of lamenting what didn’t get accomplished. Lamentations can wait for 2024, when the natural law of politics will be on their side again. History is not in Democrats’ favor, but if they change their habits, they might change their outcomes.