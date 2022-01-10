The fact is, the president’s party loses 10 to 12 points the minute it drives off the lot, as House Republicans found when they fell 10 points between 2016 and 2018. So Democrats should ignore current polls showing the generic congressional ballot tied. They should assume they’ve lost a dozen points, which means ceding five Senate and more than 40 House seats if they don’t fight like underdogs and claw some of those lost points back.