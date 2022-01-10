Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), appearing on ABC News’s “This Week” on Sunday, acknowledged: “The election was fair, as fair as we have seen. We simply did not win the election, as Republicans, for the presidency.” He added that “we have to refocus once again on what it’s going to take to win the presidency.” When asked if he would support the former defeated president in 2024, Rounds responded, “Personally, what I have told people is, is I’m going to support the Republican nominee to be president.” He also conceded that everyone including the former nominee is “subject to the courts of this country.”