Narratives of unity are convenient for politicians and for those for whom our social, political and economic institutions work best. Leaders in the business community, for instance, will call workers heroes. But to what end in the long term? Last week, the Canadian Center for Policy Alternatives released a report that found that “the country’s 100 highest-paid CEOs from the S&P/TSX Composite recorded their second best year ever for compensation in 2020.” That shakes out, according to the CCPA, to “191 times more than the average worker wage in Canada.” Moreover, 30 of those chief executives headed companies that took federal wage subsidy funds.
What of the “heroes” who serve such companies? Some of them received modest, temporary pay increases. And then what? A September survey by LifeWorks — undertaken before the wave of omicron cases — projected “an annual base salary increase average of 2.5 per cent in 2022,” a jump from the previous projection of just under 2 percent. Accounting for inflation, however, it could amount to a pay cut as workers struggle to keep up with rising costs. In November, the consumer price index indicated a 4.7 percent rise year over year, consistent with recent trends.
In December, the federal government temporarily expanded eligibility for one of its key aid programs, the Worker Lockdown Benefit, as provinces introduce new, extended or expanded pandemic protocols that disrupt work and social life. But supports are limited and insufficient.
The pandemic continues to lay bare inequities and structural challenges for workers, even as aid programs helped lower inequality for some to a degree. The takeaway here is that state spending is immediately necessary to protect workers and address inequality. High-flung rhetoric about workers as heroes or “being in this together” is useless unless it is accompanied by measures that reduce inequality in the long term, build worker capacity to self-direct, and protect each and every worker in each and every industry. These necessities are nonnegotiable in a just society, both during and after the pandemic.
Immediate and structural changes require resources. As David Macdonald, author of the CCPA report, argues, there are policies that can be adopted to pursue such changes. He suggests a basic principle for guidance: “Those who did the best during the pandemic should be expected to pay more than those who did the worst.” He recommends a series of measures, including eliminating tax loopholes and preferential treatments and introducing a wealth tax. These are welcome ideas, but his guiding principle is key.
Both during and after the pandemic, we ought to accept that our social, political and economic order is fragile and that the rules of the game benefit some at the costs of others. If we wish to preserve the best of what we have — or, better yet, reimagine these aspects — while ridding ourselves of the worst, we must start from the principle that no set of rules is neutral. We must adopt new rules that democratize economic life and protect each person.
The pandemic offers an opportunity to think about how and why we ought to change our institutions. The effects of covid-19 present a stark image of winners and losers, those who can afford to survive and those who can’t, and the vulnerability of states. The good news, if we can call it that, is that it’s not too late to “build back better” — to tear down unequal institutions that were unfit for the purposes of a just country before the pandemic and have only gotten worse since this miserable time arrived.
In Canada, and elsewhere, it’s beyond time to begin.