Four days before the Sept. 30, 1938, Munich conference ratified the dismemberment of Czechoslovakia, Hitler said: “This is the last territorial demand I have to make in Europe.” In Putin’s March 18, 2014, address following Russia’s invasion of Crimea, he said: “Do not believe those who want you to fear Russia, shouting that other regions will follow Crimea. We do not want to divide Ukraine; we do not need that.” The word “need” was ominous: Putin’s “needs” mutate, and he feels entitled to seize what he needs.