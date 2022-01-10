In April 2019, the two leaders met again in the Thai border town of Aranyaprathet to mark the ceremonial reopening of a rail link that would restore train service between the two countries after more than four decades. Earlier, Thailand had expressed concern about covert support provided by the Cambodian government to the pro-democracy, red-shirted activists who escaped to Cambodia. In the wake of the coup, they had used Cambodia as a base for activities against the junta in Bangkok.