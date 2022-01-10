Our recent report, published by New York University’s Center for Human Rights and Global Justice and Kenyan human rights organization Hakijamii, finds that privatizing health care has proved costly for individuals and the government, deepened inequality in access, and pushed people into poverty and crushing debt. Private actors tend to focus on the patients and services that generate the greatest revenue and neglect important but less-profitable forms of care — such as immunizations, treatment for HIV/AIDS and services for survivors of sexual abuse. We spoke with people who had been forced to sell land and livestock, sacrifice educational opportunities, and take on substantial debt to pay for private care — and others who were turned away from private facilities because of their inability to pay. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. We also documented a serious lack of transparency, waste of public money and disproportionate impacts on groups including women and people in rural areas.