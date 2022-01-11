In the long run, we may see this as an important step on the road to a more secure democracy. In the short run, it will probably give us little but frustration.
Biden is urging action on two voting rights bills: the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the Freedom to Vote Act. The former would restore to the Justice Department many powers to police discriminatory voting practices that the Supreme Court has gutted. The latter would create a set of national voting standards to protect access to the ballot and make voting easier.
According to a text of the speech circulated by the White House early Tuesday, Biden will say this:
Will we choose democracy over autocracy, light over shadow, justice over injustice? I know where I stand. I will not yield. I will not flinch. I will defend your right to vote and our democracy against all enemies foreign and domestic. And so the question is where will the institution of the United States Senate stand?
But that’s just the problem: Or rather, it isn’t so much “the institution” of the Senate as it is two things: The Republican filibuster of both these bills, and the two Democratic senators who so far refuse to consider even a carve-out of the filibuster for voting rights that would allow passage with a majority vote.
On Monday, one of those Democratic senators, Joe Manchin III of West Virginia, told reporters that “we need to be very cautious” about altering the filibuster. He added: “That’s what we’ve always had for 232 years.”
As a factual matter, this is spectacularly wrong. The filibuster was not designed by the Framers, and it did not exist in the early days of the republic. In its current form — a supermajority requirement that can be wielded to kill legislation — it dates back only to 1917.
What’s important here is that Manchin — the senator who has spent more time answering questions about his support for the filibuster than any other — is either ignorant of this basic fact or just decides to lie about it. Both possibilities are equally disconcerting, suggesting he is committed to maintaining it beyond all reason or fact, and despite the need to pass vital bills he himself supports.
So what will Biden’s speech change, even if it is more forceful than what he has said up until now? For those who offer advice on how to solve some thorny political problem that begins with “the president should give a powerful speech,” here’s the chance to see if your strategy works.
It won’t, because the power of presidential rhetoric to change minds and transform events, especially in the short run, is extremely limited. You can read a book-length analysis that proves the point, or just think about it for a moment: When was the last time a president gave a speech that altered the trajectory of a political battle? Not a speech that made his supporters cheer, but that changed the outcome of a conflict?
There’s a naive theory of presidential politics often referred to as Green Lanternism, the idea that like the comic book character, the president can do almost anything with a sufficient application of will power; wherever he fails, it’s only because he didn’t try hard enough. Every presidency offers new demonstrations of how wrong it is.
If Biden is trying to convince people that he really wants voting rights legislation to pass — the White House says he will “elevate this issue and continue to fight for it” — that’s all well and good. But it doesn’t get us any closer to a change in law.
The president does have agenda-setting power: He can put an issue on the front page and get people focused on it. In the right circumstances, that can create pressure that eventually convinces some members of Congress to reassess the costs and benefits of the position they’re taking.
So if Biden’s speech brings some more attention to the need to secure voting rights, that’s not a bad thing. But there’s a reason many voting rights advocates are less than overwhelmed by the prospect of his speech, and many in Georgia won’t bother to attend: They doubt that in the short run it’s going to accomplish much.
We don’t want to fall into the opposite of Green Lanternism, the belief that the president has no ability at all to overcome the obstacles in his path. But the fight over voting rights is one Republicans have been winning, through their ruthless manipulation of power and procedures at all levels of government. For Democrats to change the course of that fight, it’s going to take more than a speech.