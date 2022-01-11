Voting rights activists, some of whom petulantly snubbed the speech because Biden didn’t deliver it earlier, have been frustrated that Biden has not come up with the magic formula to persuade Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin III (W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) that protecting democracy is more important than sustaining the filibuster. Sadly, there may be nothing Biden or anyone else can say that would compel them to consider their moral responsibility and historical legacy. As he said, he has 50 other “presidents” in the Senate who don’t report to him, and both Manchin and Sinema have apparently decided that placating right-wingers in their states outweighs their obligation to support democracy.