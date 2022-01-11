“The battle for the soul of America is not over,” he insisted. Directing his ire at the defeated former president and his supporters, Biden argued, “They want chaos to reign; we want the people to rule.” For Republicans, he said, “too many people voting in a democracy is a problem. So they are putting up obstacles.”
Biden also highlighted Georgia’s voting law that will allow partisan Republicans to replace independent election officials in vote counting, flatly accusing the GOP of seeking to subvert the vote and overriding the will of the voters. “It’s about who gets to count the vote, and whether your vote counts at all,” he said. He even mentioned his predecessor’s infamous attempt to pressure Georgia’s secretary of state to “find” enough votes to flip the state’s election results, which the district attorney for Fulton County, Ga., is now investigating.
Biden’s tone was defiant and indignant, continuing the newly aggressive tone he has displayed in recent weeks. “I’m tired of being quiet!” he declared. And he pointed out that if the Senate can change the rules to prevent a default on the federal debt, it can also do so to protect voting rights.
“The next few days, when these bills come to a vote, will mark a turning point in this nation. Will we choose democracy over autocracy, light over shadow, justice over injustice? I know where I stand,” Biden declared. “I will not yield. I will not flinch. I will defend your right to vote and our democracy against all enemies foreign and domestic. And so the question is, where will the institution of United States Senate stand?”
He warned that history “will not be kind” to those who support election subversion. Putting an exclamation on the issue, he shouted, “How do you want to be remembered? . . . Do you want to be on the side of John Lewis or Bull Connor? Do you want to be on the side of Abraham Lincoln or Jefferson Davis?”
Voting rights activists, some of whom petulantly snubbed the speech because Biden didn’t deliver it earlier, have been frustrated that Biden has not come up with the magic formula to persuade Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin III (W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) that protecting democracy is more important than sustaining the filibuster. Sadly, there may be nothing Biden or anyone else can say that would compel them to consider their moral responsibility and historical legacy. As he said, he has 50 other “presidents” in the Senate who don’t report to him, and both Manchin and Sinema have apparently decided that placating right-wingers in their states outweighs their obligation to support democracy.
Biden has no superpower to change the minds of the two holdouts, who won’t come around on voting reforms or on the Build Back Better package. If he did possess such sway, he surely would have used it. Activists make a valid point that Biden’s defense of democracy should have begun earlier and might have helped his image as a strong leader. But an earlier stance in favor of changing the filibuster likely would not have been effective. He has been talking about BBB practically every day for months, and Manchin and Sinema are still not on board.
A president can lay down a moral and constitutional marker. He can sway voters (who strongly support voting reform), but he cannot force Manchin or Sinema to defend democracy. Perhaps voting rights activists should have applied more pressure to donors and to business interests back home. Maybe they could have corralled other prominent Democrats in West Virginia or Arizona to sway Manchin and Sinema or pilloried them with ads. But all that might have also failed.
The GOP’s implacable opposition to reforms and nationwide assault on voting require complete unity among Democrats. Barring that, Democrats simply need more votes. They might get them in 2022 if they can hold the House and win back Senate seats in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin or elsewhere. Until then, democracy’s fate rests with two stubborn senators whose sole concern is their standing with conservatives at home. Short of divine inspiration, it is hard to imagine they will come around.