Selfishly, I am indebted to Bernstein for evoking so vividly my memories of pre-computer newsrooms: the noise, the smoke, the pots of paste and heaps of paper, the office romances, the martini lunches, the ergonomically incorrect furniture and politically incorrect characters, the soft fat pencils, the mad approach of deadline, the electric shock of a big story and the unbridled joy of having any piece of it, no matter how minor. I, too, was hazed by gruff pressmen and mentored by menschen; got a little dizzy looking at my first front-page byline; and did my teenage drinking in the company of wise old news hands in their mid-20s — and even more ancient than that.