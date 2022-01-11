Hand it, though, to Chicago — with its history of toxic labor politics — to come up with the worst of both worlds. After members of the union voted last week not to return to the classroom after winter break, Ms. Lightfoot canceled district-wide instruction, locking teachers out of school computer systems. Fault the union for thinking it always has the upper hand because of its ability to persuade its members to refuse to show up at their jobs. Fault the city for its intransigence to such reasonable demands as requiring diagnostic testing for all students unless their parents opt out. Ms. Lightfoot, who called such screening “morally repugnant,” would have done well to look at how this program worked in D.C. to get students back in school. She ultimately backed down and agreed to ramp up testing.