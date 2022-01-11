Republicans show no sign they are be prepared to govern. They have presented not a single viable idea for containing inflation. None voted for the American Rescue Plan, and less than half in the Senate voted for the infrastructure bill. In many cases, they have obstructed vaccine efforts and engaged in blatant covid-19 disinformation. (The king of covid disinformation, Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, just announced he is breaking his self-imposed limit of two terms and running for reelection.) It’s hard to figure out what they would want to accomplish — other than impeaching Biden and paving the way for a chaotic 2024 election.