No one in the wealthiest nation in the world should be dying in a fire in 2022. Fires are not quantum physics; we know what causes fires, how they spread and what makes any given fire more or less deadly. Seventeen people in the Bronx died in a fire for the same reason that most Americans die in a house fire in 2022: Because the only housing accessible to them is housing that is unsafe. Even following a thread as specific as space heaters proves this point: The use of supplemental heat mechanisms, such as space heaters, in New York City is directly correlated with neighborhood poverty.