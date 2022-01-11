The inspector general role within the judiciary could and should be structured to address concerns about institutional independence. In certain federal agencies, inspectors general are appointed by the president and subject to Senate confirmation. In others, the agency head appoints the inspector general. For the judiciary, the chief justice could appoint the inspector general. The inspector general could report to the chief justice or the head of the Administrative Office of U.S. Courts, rather than to both the agency and Congress. This single-reporting requirement would advance the interests of separation of powers.