“Georgia voters made history and made their voices heard, overcoming obstacles, threats, and suppressive laws to deliver the White House and the US Senate. In return, a visit has been forced on them, requiring them to accept political platitudes and repetitious, bland promises,” the five organizations wrote. “As civil rights leaders and advocates, we reject any visit by President Biden that does not include an announcement of a finalized voting rights plan that will pass both chambers, not be stopped by the filibuster, and be signed into law; anything less is insufficient and unwelcome.”
Biden is neither an empowered king nor an autocrat. In our system of equal branches of government, whatever plan the advocates are demanding from Biden will have to stand on its own in Congress. Thanks to Georgia voters and the two Democrats they sent to the Senate, that party does have control of the chamber, but only by Harris’s tiebreaking vote. That dynamic gives recalcitrant Republicans and Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin III (W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) incredible and irritating sway.
Biden and Harris are going to Georgia to do the one thing they absolutely can do: use the bully pulpit to drum up public support and pressure those standing in the way of progress. Biden must use the occasion to call for a filibuster carve-out for voting rights. And instead of railing against Biden and Harris, advocates should focus on convincing Manchin and Sinema that adherence to a Senate rule in the face of glaring voter suppression and potential voter subversion is a threat to democracy.
More importantly, though, where are the Republicans? Not only are they silent, but they have stopped votes even to debate the Freedom to Vote Act and the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.
This is quite a change. In 2006, Senate Republicans joined Senate Democrats to unanimously reauthorize the 1965 Voting Rights Act. President George W. Bush, a Republican, signed it into law during an event on the White House South Lawn. No big deal for the party of Lincoln. The party of Trump, however, no longer seems to hold dear Bush’s belief that “the right of ordinary men and women to determine their own political future lies at the heart of the American experiment.” Instead, as of December, Trump’s “big lie” has prompted 34 voter restriction measures in 19 states, the Brennan Center for Justice reports.
What advocates in Georgia should be demanding is that Republicans do their part to protect voting rights and help save our teetering democracy. We all should be. According to an analysis by The Post, “At least 163 Republicans who have embraced Trump’s false claims are running for statewide positions that would give them authority over the administration of elections.”
During her remarks at the 30th anniversary celebration for the civil rights organization National Action Network in November, Harris slammed the “big lie” and Senate Republicans for their refusal to debate the voting bills. But, she told those gathered, “their unwillingness will not stop our will.”
“Like Fannie Lou Hamer, like Ms. [Diane] Nash, like Reverend [C.T.] Vivian, like Congressman [John] Lewis, like the heroes whose names we may never know, we must not give up,” Harris said, invoking just some of the Americans who marched, bled and died to make this nation a true democracy. They didn’t give up, and neither should we. Nor is infighting the answer.
The Georgia advocates should look to former first lady Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote, which this week joined with 30 other organizations for a call to “fight for our vote.” The groups of course want voting rights legislation, but they are also calling for volunteers to do everything from defending the ballot box at the local level to registering “more than a million new voters across the country.”
No matter what, out-organizing and out-voting the opposition should be the No. 1 priority. Obama and her fellow signatories write, “We’ve got to vote like the future of our democracy depends on it.” True. Because it does.
If both voting rights bills go nowhere, our collective, righteous anger must be directed at the polls in November — not at Biden and Harris.