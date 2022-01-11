The U.S. is experiencing one of the world’s biggest waves of rising prices. But we’re not the only nation feeling the pain.

Case in point: Thursday, the Bank of England increased interest rates to combat a surge in inflation. It’s the first major central bank to do so.

When it comes to higher prices at the gas pump or grocery store, “we’re not an island. We’ve got plenty of company,” said Drew DeSilver, a senior writer at Pew Research Center who has been researching global inflation during the pandemic.

He said that the majority of the 46 nations he’s followed are experiencing it, and one-third have seen rates increase more than 2 percentage points.