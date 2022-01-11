He also may be the only candidate in the race to fully embrace the popular idea. That’s because business groups often quietly lobby against it, and many Republicans have close ties with those entities. Businesses often benefit from looking the other way at an employee’s legal status, knowing that workers living in the United States illegally may be less likely to seek high wages or push for wage hikes. The federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour can’t support an American-style standard of living, but it looks pretty good to people who come from nations such as Guatemala, where the minimum wage is roughly equivalent to $1.30 an hour, assuming someone works 40 hours a week, 52 weeks a year. Guatemalans in the United States sent approximately $10 billion back home in 2019, making up about 15 percent of the small country’s gross domestic product.