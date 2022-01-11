In the very beginning, Europe’s vaccine campaign last spring, and France’s in particular, left much to be desired: It was initially slow, convoluted and bureaucratic. I myself wasted no time in criticizing it. But in the long haul, there is no way to ignore the steady progression of the French campaign in particular. Seventy-seven percent of French people have received at least two doses, or 90 percent of those 12 years old and over.