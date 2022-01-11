Having a haphazard patchwork of laws that sometimes allows people to exercise their right to vote and sometimes makes them stand in a line for eight hours before being told they are at the wrong precinct is much closer to the Founders’ intent, which was for almost nobody to vote at all.
Look how well we, as a nation, survived for the hundreds of years when hardly anybody could vote, and when even those scant few people had to put up with gerrymandering! (Do not start specifying how well; this was a rhetorical question, like asking “Which of these candidates should get to govern?” in a country where voting rights have been severely eroded.)
In exchange for this valueless trinket, this so-called right to vote, we would sacrifice even a hair of the precious filibuster? I think not.
The filibuster has been with us long before voting rights. Which is more democratic: the ability to vote for representatives who will be able to enact legislation you support, or the ability to have Mitch McConnell stop them from doing that? Do not answer, this was another rhetorical question.
The filibuster, at least as Joe Manchin remembers, was invented 232 years ago. This was, strangely, 47 years before it was first used in the Senate, but we have to count from conception, when the beautiful idea hatched in the mind of God as a gift to all mankind and Benjamin Franklin leapt immediately from the bathtub and ran around Philadelphia shouting about it.
Everyone said, “What do you mean, ‘filibuster?'” And Franklin replied, “We need a mechanism whereby Mitch McConnell can grind all legislation to a halt!" “Who?” they asked him. “It’s a thing any self-respecting democratic republic needs,” Franklin said, “a mechanism by which Mitch McConnell — or Joe Manchin! — can stop any bill in its tracks.” “What are these names you’re saying?” everyone asked. (Also some of the people at the Constitutional Convention argued that it was not, in fact, a good idea to build in a minority veto, but when history was written they were included as “Founders who had this idea.")
Thus it has been with us ever since, and it is hard to imagine any of the good things that happened in U.S. history happening without it, if only because overcoming it was such a big part of many of them. Anyway, the point is that the filibuster is certainly older than this novel conception of voting rights, and who is to say it is not better? (Again, rhetorical. I do not wish to hear your answer; I merely wish to keep talking.)
Are we to believe that voting changes things, and talking does not? When in the course of Washington events has that ever been the case?