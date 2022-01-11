Those empty ellipticals at my gym might point to a shift already well underway. Gyms are struggling mightily, but anyone who tried to order kettlebells, resistance bands or a bicycle during the pandemic knows that the appetite for exercise did not disappear but, like so much of life in the pandemic, only transformed. And it’s not just the rich riding Pelotons, either. Free programs such as Yoga With Adriene and low-tech activities such as running and hiking also exploded in the past two years. In-person communal exercise is even tentatively coming back.