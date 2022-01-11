What I think about is this: that the unvaccinated — more than 26 percent of Americans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — are the central problem of this phase of the epidemic. They’re the ones who end up in the hospitals, on ventilators and not infrequently, dead. We’re currently hovering at just over 1,200 U.S. deaths per day — a metric that has become so numbing it’s not even mentioned much anymore. In recent months, the unvaccinated have made up the vast majority of that figure. And if I, as a vaccine proponent and science advocate, find myself looking away from the screen, how many thousands of others out there who have a deep-seated horror of needles, or who have doubts about science and vaccines, or both — how many of them have been put off by that shot of a shot, endlessly reshot?