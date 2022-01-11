I’m a hard science guy — a firm believer in science, technology, empirical evidence and the centrality of the sun. The minute I could get a vaccine, I rushed out and got it. The minute I could get a booster, I got that as well. Why? I don’t want to get a virus that, as a friend told me last summer, he could sense moving around in his body, shifting its attentions from one internal organ to another. It’s a horror show, one well worth going to great lengths to avoid. And yet every time I see that sharp needle approaching soft human flesh, a trajectory repeated on innumerable news programs every day, I look away. And when I see recipients of those vaccines averting their eyes — well, it gives me something to think about as I find something else to examine on the floor, the wall, or my phone.
What I think about is this: that the unvaccinated — more than 26 percent of Americans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — are the central problem of this phase of the epidemic. They’re the ones who end up in the hospitals, on ventilators and not infrequently, dead. We’re currently hovering at just over 1,200 U.S. deaths per day — a metric that has become so numbing it’s not even mentioned much anymore. In recent months, the unvaccinated have made up the vast majority of that figure. And if I, as a vaccine proponent and science advocate, find myself looking away from the screen, how many thousands of others out there who have a deep-seated horror of needles, or who have doubts about science and vaccines, or both — how many of them have been put off by that shot of a shot, endlessly reshot?
Quite a lot, as it turns out. If you thought that only a small percentage of the population suffers from trypanophobia, think again. (The term combines the Greek word “trypano,” for piercing or puncturing, and “phobia,” meaning fear.) Something like 25 percent of adults have an irrational antipathy to needles. (One of them, apparently, is freshly convicted fraudster Elizabeth Holmes, who has cited such a fear as a reason for founding her sham blood-testing company, Theranos.) This results in about 16 percent of the adult population avoiding routine vaccinations. Such statistics make it easy to surmise that repeated televised footage of injections provides many people with more than a reason to look away. It gives them graphic grounds to stay away from vaccinations altogether.
I’m not suggesting that broadcast media of the mainstream kind, or lefty cable such as MSNBC, are willingly assisting anti-vaccine propagandists. What I am saying is that even media genuinely operating in the public interest, and serving as a vital buttress to our democratic system, are playing an unwitting yet significant role. Certainly, all those televised needles advancing toward arms make the death-dealing dishonesty of disinformation superspreaders immeasurably easier.
And thus we arrive at our current situation, one that leaves us exceedingly vulnerable to the omicron variant and whatever successor viral assaults may be waiting in the wings.
So let’s do better. Let’s document medical science’s epic battle with this pandemic from other angles and in other ways. Let’s stop zooming in on all those needles zeroing in on all those arms, over and over. If a spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down — something established by dozens of studies in which researchers confirmed that infants given sugar at the same time feel significantly less pain during injections and other hospital procedures — let’s tell the story of safe, effective vaccines and boosters, of phenomenally engineered mRNA defenses repelling the coronavirus, in ways that don’t expose millions of vulnerable TV watchers to footage capable of triggering an aversion so dangerous it can lead to illness, hospitalization and death. A thousand judicious editorial choices can help make 2022 the year we finally climb out of this mess.