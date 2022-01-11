No case is a slam dunk, but given the overwhelming evidence and the availability of so many legal theories, the DA may well find a basis for prosecution. It will then be up to her judgment whether she has a case she can prove beyond a reasonable doubt. Just as the U.S. attorney general has sworn to enforce the laws of the United States, she has taken an oath to enforce Georgia’s laws — and that oath does not have a “but it will set off a political firestorm” exception. As remarkable as it may be, a single state district attorney may have the best shot to hold Trump criminally liable and deter future failed candidates from trying to overthrow an election again.