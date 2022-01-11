Biden administration officials have explored a package of proposals that might address Putin’s insistence that he’s threatened by NATO, without undermining the alliance. Take the draft treaty on “security guarantees” that Russia announced in December. The United States rejects some provisions, such as a formal ban on Ukraine’s NATO membership. But U.S. officials see other Russian draft treaty language — invoking the Helsinki Final Act, the 1997 Founding Act between Russia and NATO, and limits on short- and intermediate-range missiles — as building blocks for an agreement that the United States and its allies would welcome.