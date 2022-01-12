Officer Holley knew of the dangers of police work. Sgt. Bill Janu, a Baltimore police instructor, recalled a moment during her training when she ran out of the room crying, later telling him she was afraid of leaving her four children motherless. But she stuck it out. “‘I just want to give back to the community,’ ” he said she told him. She regularly posted on Facebook about the police work she was proud of; she was known in the community as the “Mom from the West Side.” On Dec. 16, she was on duty when she was shot from behind multiple times. Police have arrested two men in her killing and connected them to a second homicide the same day, but there has been no information about a motive.