It is important to pay respect to Ms. Holley and to her service. There have been unprecedented criticism of policing and justified calls for reform after the murder in 2020 of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. But that reckoning must not lose sight of the many officers — we’d say the majority — who, like Ms. Holley, are in the job for the right reasons and do it honorably.
Officer Holley knew of the dangers of police work. Sgt. Bill Janu, a Baltimore police instructor, recalled a moment during her training when she ran out of the room crying, later telling him she was afraid of leaving her four children motherless. But she stuck it out. “‘I just want to give back to the community,’ ” he said she told him. She regularly posted on Facebook about the police work she was proud of; she was known in the community as the “Mom from the West Side.” On Dec. 16, she was on duty when she was shot from behind multiple times. Police have arrested two men in her killing and connected them to a second homicide the same day, but there has been no information about a motive.
According to preliminary data compiled by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, 61 officers across the country were fatally shot on duty last year, a 36 percent increase over the 45 officers shot to death in 2020. The leading circumstance for the fatalities, the organization reported, was ambush-style attacks in which there was no warning or opportunity for officers to defend themselves. In 2021, 19 officers were killed in ambush attacks, compared to only six officers killed in such attacks in 2020. Nonfatal attacks on police were also on the rise.
Some have suggested the increase in attacks has been fueled by anti-police sentiment and anti-police rhetoric that have resulted from policing coming under scrutiny. No definitive research has backed up that theory, and other factors — more guns, an overall increase in gun violence, the stresses of the pandemic — may have played a role. What is clear is that officers like Keona Holley offer the best hopefor police and the communities they serve. That she herself saw the need for police to be better makes her loss all the more tragic.