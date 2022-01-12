First, defining “insurrection” is not straightforward. The relevant law in the U.S. Code does not help much. Section 2383 of Title 18 proclaims that “[w]hoever incites, sets on foot, assists, or engages in any rebellion or insurrection against the authority of the United States or the laws thereof, or gives aid or comfort thereto, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than ten years, or both; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States.” To date, the defendants in the Jan. 6 prosecutions have not been charged with “rebellion or insurrection,” but that does not prevent prosecutors from sustaining such a charge against insurrectionists.