The Constitution’s speech or debate clause buttresses the argument for congressional authority. The provision provides that “for any Speech or Debate in either House,” lawmakers “shall not be questioned in any other Place.” In this circumstance, the “Place” where these questions are being asked is Congress, and the clause provides constitutional support for the committee’s requests. Indeed, one irony of the Republicans’ successful opposition to creating a special commission to investigate Jan. 6 is that such a commission, which would have included both lawmakers and experts from outside Congress, would probably have allowed assertion of “speech or debate” protections to shield members from being subpoenaed in a way that a members-only panel does not.