Prison censorship is still shocking to us, even after years of work with Books to Prisoners, but it rarely surprises us now. SCCF’s ban on Malcolm X is part of a widespread pattern of censorship by prisons that selectively and intentionally target books by Black authors and books containing criticism of the treatment of Black people in this country. Recent bans have included Michelle Alexander’s “The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness” by prisons in Florida, Michigan, New Jersey, and North Carolina; a ban on Paul Butler’s “Chokehold: Policing Black Men” by the Arizona Department of Corrections; and bans by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety on “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison and “I Am Not Your Negro” by James Baldwin. In 2019, a prison in Illinois tried to remove 200 books primarily focused on race and civil rights from its facility. In 2020 researchers found that a Wisconsin committee allowed “Mein Kampf” into prisons after review but banned publications about the Black Panthers because it considered them gang-related material. PEN America surveyed prison censorship in 2019 and concluded “prisons systems frequently place bans on literature that discusses civil rights, historical abuses within America’s prisons, or criticisms of the prison system itself, often on the grounds that such titles advocate disruption of the prison’s social order.”