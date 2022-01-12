But it makes my viewing experience worse. And studios are loath to send out screening links because they know it. Perhaps critics don’t realize this, but the studios can see how we watch the movies via the links they send us. They can see where we pause, how many times we rewind, how often we start again altogether. Most tellingly, they know when a critic checks out completely: said critic lets the movie play all the way through the credits. No one watches a (non-Marvel) movie all the way through the credits.