This part of the story begins in July 2013, when the Labor Party announced that anyone who came to Australia by boat seeking asylum would be sent offshore to Manus Island, Papua New Guinea or Nauru, a tiny island nation in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. The refugees incarcerated in the same hotel as Djokovic have already spent many years in these prison camps before being brought to Australia under the now defunct “medevac” law in 2019, which allowed refugees to be brought to Australia to access medical treatment. Rather than receiving the medical care needed, many remain detained in hotels and detention centers across Australia, while others remain in Papua New Guinea and Nauru.