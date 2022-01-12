The best hope is for PODA not to pass as a package arriving express from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi D-Calif, but rather for it to move forward in its parts. The good news is there’s already bipartisan legislation led by Sens. Gary Peters (D-Mich.) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio) to bolster the independence of inspectors general, which advocates are hopeful will appear in the omnibus spending bill early this year. The bad news is the rest of the proposal — from requiring more transparency in presidential pardons to imposing more meaningful penalties for breaches of the Hatch Act, which limits political activities in which executive branch employees may engage — is likely to fall by the wayside as Senate Democrats pursue other priorities, such as voting rights.