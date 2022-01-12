Many of the ideas in PODA first were put forward by Republicans — among them, measures that would aid the enforcement of congressional subpoenas, and bulwarks to prevent retaliation against whistleblowers and inspectors general. It would also limit an administration’s ability opportunistically to declare national emergencies. Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) should stand up for the last of these, as he did when he introduced an act to precisely that effect less than a year ago with seven other Republicans as co-sponsors. Instead, PODA’s association, with the misdeeds of the previous president, has apparently rendered the proposal poisonous to lawmakers who legislate in his thrall.
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (Ill.) was the sole House Republican to cross party lines to support PODA with a unanimous Democratic caucus. His colleagues may have thought they were staying loyal to former president Donald Trump, who, as the bill’s chief sponsor, Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), put it, “violated with impunity” what had previously thought to be “inviolate norms of behavior in office.” Certainly, the proposal is a reaction to these abuses. But it’s not designed to police Mr. Trump after the fact so much as it is to restrain anyone who might exploit executive power before he or she can even try.
The best hope is for PODA not to pass as a package arriving express from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi D-Calif, but rather for it to move forward in its parts. The good news is there’s already bipartisan legislation led by Sens. Gary Peters (D-Mich.) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio) to bolster the independence of inspectors general, which advocates are hopeful will appear in the omnibus spending bill early this year. The bad news is the rest of the proposal — from requiring more transparency in presidential pardons to imposing more meaningful penalties for breaches of the Hatch Act, which limits political activities in which executive branch employees may engage — is likely to fall by the wayside as Senate Democrats pursue other priorities, such as voting rights.
As essential as these other issues are, PODA shouldn’t be forgotten. The bill is important enough to be worth the fight, and the fight is also one that could be possible to win, at least partially. Republican senators should be willing to work with Democrats to enact rules that advance no ideology except accountable government. Those who refuse only prove that democracy isn’t what they’re interested in protecting after all.