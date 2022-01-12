At issue: In 2018, Golden State voters approved Proposition 12, which requires that several types of breeding animals be housed in enclosures large enough for them to turn around or lay down easily. The covered creatures include hogs; poultry reared for eggs and calves destined to become veal. If these more humane conditions were not met, with specific size requirements taking effect at different points, the animal products cannot be sold in the state — no matter whether the animals were bred in California’s Central Valley, or in Iowa, or somewhere else equally far-flung.