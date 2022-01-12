But these pork producers’ arguments are, well, less than fully cooked.
At issue: In 2018, Golden State voters approved Proposition 12, which requires that several types of breeding animals be housed in enclosures large enough for them to turn around or lay down easily. The covered creatures include hogs; poultry reared for eggs and calves destined to become veal. If these more humane conditions were not met, with specific size requirements taking effect at different points, the animal products cannot be sold in the state — no matter whether the animals were bred in California’s Central Valley, or in Iowa, or somewhere else equally far-flung.
After some legal squawking, the poultry industry complied. Veal breeders, too. But Big Bacon and its allies continue to squeal (yes, like pigs). Many are still not complying with the regulations, the latest segment of which took effect with the new year.
Opponents argue that the cost of retrofitting hog holding pens will drive small farmers out of business. If forced to comply, many opponents have threatened to stop selling to California, at least temporarily — a move that an industry-funded study says could drive up pork prices here by 60 percent.
Some have suggested that “bacon gate” is part of an effort to cut meat consumption by “government telling consumers what to eat.” And some are protesting against “radical” California forcing its values on middle-America’s farmers.
That last argument has some truth.
More than 1 in 10 Americans live in California, where some 15 percent of the country’s pork products are gobbled up. But only a small fraction of the pork consumed in the Golden State is raised here. So enforcement of Proposition 12 means that California voters are dictating rules that hog farmers across the nation need to follow if they want to sell to California’s many consumers. The Associated Press reported last summer that just 4 percent of U.S. operations would meet the new standard.
Industry trade groups have gone to court, which have so far ruled against them. The U.S. Supreme Court discussed a petition recently, but has not yet announced whether it will hear an appeal by the National Pork Producers Council and the American Farm Bureau Federation on their claim that California is exceeding its authority over other states.
Another lawsuit was filed late last year by a group of grocers, restaurateurs and pork distributors, arguing that enforcement should be delayed for more than two years because not all of the regulations are finalized.
Here are some points for all sides to chew on: Californians take their food very seriously. The farm-to-table movement originated here, partly in reaction to the brutality of industrial farming. Animal welfare is a major concern. Witness the state legislature’s actions to ban the sale of foie gras, which is produced by force-feeding ducks and geese.
Bacongate is rooted in the same ethical impulses. Many farm animals have terrible lives, all but unable to move about in small enclosures. Californians want those conditions improved — and so do consumers in many other states. Massachusetts in 2016 approved a resolution similar to California’s Proposition 12; the Bay State is also in the process of revising living conditions for breeding hogs.
Yes, this regulation will almost certainly push up the price of pork. A 2020 study by three professors in the University of California at Davis’s Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics says the change will ultimately raise California pork prices by 8 percent.
That’s not nothing, but it’s still less than increases from covid-era inflation: The price of bacon and related products rose 21 percent from November 2020 to November 2021.
And Big Bacon might take note that it’s partially responsible for some of the woes small hog farmers face.
In announcing efforts last week to improve the meat and poultry industry’s supply chain and thus fight inflation, the Biden administration made the point that industry consolidation is a big factor in beef, chicken and pork price increases. Major meat producers disagree, blaming supply-chain and pandemic-era labor issues. But here’s a bottom line felt by farmers at all levels: In the 1970s, a farmer breeding hogs received 40 to 60 cents of every consumer dollar spent on bacon and other pig products. Today, the White House noted, the share is down to 19 cents.
Taken together, it seems that Big Bacon is using pandemic-era pressures on consumers and small farmers to push back against public demands to improve the lives of animals born and bred for our breakfast, lunch and dinner tables. To this consumer and many others, that’s distasteful.