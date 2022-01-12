These developments — as well as other state-level events — have shifted the landscape of the 2022 Senate elections. Republicans have gained a very small edge in the race for Senate control. A state-by-state analysis shows why.
Wisconsin
On Sunday, Republican Sen. Ron Johnson — who has been publicly uncertain about his reelection bid — announced that he would run again.
Johnson’s announcement certainly communicates strength: Despite making false and potentially damaging comments on coronavirus vaccines and the Jan. 6 insurrection (and previously pledging to serve only two terms), he believes he has earned a third term. In Wisconsin, where politics has resembled a blood sport for the past decade, Johnson has thrown down the gauntlet.
Johnson’s timing works to the GOP’s advantage. Biden’s approval rating in Wisconsin was a meager 43 percent in the fall. And Democrats seem keen on nominating Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, a former supporter of Bernie Sanders who may be too progressive for the state. Charlie Sykes, the Milwaukee-based anti-Trump conservative editor, put it bluntly: “Mandela Barnes is the way to keep that seat Republican.”
Pennsylvania
Republican Sen. Patrick J. Toomey is retiring in Pennsylvania and neither party has a clear edge — or an easy path — in the race to succeed him.
On the Republican side: Trump’s preferred candidate, Sean Parnell, dropped out because of a child custody battle. Mehmet Oz, a popular TV host who promotes unscientific medical treatments, entered the race soon after. Other candidates include former ambassador to Denmark Carla Sands, businessman Jeff Bartos and hedge fund manager David McCormick (who’ll likely enter the race soon).
Democrats have a stronger field but may struggle to win the state in the second year of the Biden administration. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a progressive dedicated to working-class voters, and Rep. Conor Lamb, a centrist who represents Pittsburgh’s suburbs, lead the pack. Progressive state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta is also running.
But a strong Democratic field may not be enough. In late 2021, only 32 percent of registered Pennsylvania voters said Biden was doing an “excellent” or “good” job — a 12-point slide since June — and 47 percent said he’s doing a “poor job.” Any of these Republicans could make this race close — or win it — by tying Fetterman or Lamb to Biden.
North Carolina
In North Carolina, Democrats have one advantage: They’ve already settled on a candidate. Cheri Beasley, a former chief justice of the state Supreme Court, cleared the field in December. Jeff Jackson, her last remaining opponent, left the race saying that Republicans “Pat McCrory and Ted Budd are gearing up to spend millions of dollars attacking each other in order to be the Republican nominee. If we’re going to flip this seat, we can’t do that.”
Democrats are optimistic about Beasley. She’s won statewide office before and was the first Black woman to become the state Supreme Court’s chief justice. She’s also a good fundraiser who could turn out the progressive base.
But that may not be enough. North Carolina Democrats often get excited about a candidate early in an election year, only to watch the GOP candidate use national issues to rev up the base and win. And that may happen again: In the fall, 55 percent of North Carolinians said they disapproved of Joe Biden’s job performance.
The bottom line in GOP-held seats: Republicans could successfully defend all their seats in 2022. If that happens, they only need to take one — out of three — vulnerable Democratic seats.
Georgia
Democratic Sen. Raphael G. Warnock — who has held the seat for only a year — will face off against former National Football League star and University of Georgia running back Herschel Walker.
Warnock has some advantages. Stacey Abrams is running for governor again, which will attract nationwide interest and money to the state at all levels, and her campaign may increase Democratic turnout. Additionally, Warnock’s opponent is a political newcomer with baggage (such as allegations of spousal abuse).
But two data points suggest this contest is highly competitive.
First, Georgia, like Virginia, is home to many college-educated suburbanites who began voting for Democrats only after Trump took over the GOP. In Virginia, many of these voters returned to the GOP fold after Trump left office and as Youngkin struck a kinder, gentler tone. If Walker seems a little more palatable than Trump to such voters — or makes even a little progress with Black voters — he too could win.
Second, Warnock has done little to separate himself from Biden, who visited the state on Tuesday. According to FiveThirtyEight’s tracker, Warnock supported Biden’s agenda on 97 percent of votes. If Biden remains unpopular, it could drag Warnock down.
Arizona
Like Warnock, Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly will be running again after only a year in office. A naval aviator and space shuttle pilot, he starts with impeccable credentials in this newly purple, highly suburban state.
The GOP primary is unsettled — Secretary of State Mark Brnovich leads a field that includes retired Maj. Gen. Mick McGuire, businessman Blake Masters and former state representative Justin Olson. All of these candidates have adopted Trump’s positions on such key issues as the border. But Republicans voters are unsure who to pick: Half are still undecided.
Trump lost Arizona by less than a percentage point in 2020, and Biden’s approval rating has dropped to 42 percent in the state. If Democrats lose even a little ground in the Phoenix suburbs, a Trump acolyte like Brnovich could take the seat.
Nevada
Nevada Republicans recently found a candidate with traditional credentials and strong ties to Trump: Adam Laxalt.
Laxalt is a former state attorney general and part of a long-serving Nevada political family. And he’s a close Trump ally. Days after Laxalt announced his run, Trump said, “He fought valiantly against the Election Fraud, which took place in Nevada. He is strong on Secure Borders and defending America against the Radical Left. Adam has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”
Nevada is home to many Latinos and suburbanites — voters with whom Republicans gained ground in 2020. If Laxalt improves on Trump’s statewide showing by a small margin, he could unseat Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto.
Republican reaches: New Hampshire and Colorado
New Hampshire is one of the few states where Republicans can’t buy good news. Gov. Chris Sununu, once their best prospect, is seeking another term in Concord rather than running for Senate. What looked like a strong Republican opportunity is now far less certain.
And while Colorado might become competitive in a wave election, for now it is a stretch. Biden won the state by 14 points, Republicans still need to find a credible candidate. But, Republicans nearly won the governorship in New Jersey — a state that voted for Biden by 16 points a year before. An upset in Colorado seems unlikely, but it’s not impossible.
The bottom line
Control of the Senate will be decided in less than a year. Even if Republicans win by a wide margin in the House, just one or two eccentric GOP candidates could sabotage Republican hopes of taking back the Senate. The party that wins the House isn’t guaranteed to win the upper chamber. But over the last eight months, the GOP’s position has improved.