Actually, all senators have a good reason to vote no, in addition to the fact that the Democratic House would not act on the measure even if it passed the Senate. Sanctioning the pipeline now would exhaust leverage against Russia that’s better held in reserve for potential use after an aggression against Ukraine. And it would embarrass Germany at a moment when its new government, which includes longtime Green Party critics of the pipeline, is already inching toward the U.S. position on its own. In fact, Germany has not yet approved any actual flow of energy, ostensibly because of regulatory concerns. The Biden administration has told some members of Congress that Berlin will suspend the pipeline if Russia invades Ukraine, according to Reuters.