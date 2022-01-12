The early hopes of a mild wave were based, in part, on results from South Africa’s Gauteng province, which includes Johannesburg, where omicron cases skyrocketed, but the rate of deaths and hospitalizations remained significantly lower than during the delta wave. This decoupling of severe disease and death from infection was a promising signal. Also, in Britain, a similar pattern showed that far fewer people admitted to hospitals were requiring intensive care. Separately, research identified mutations in the omicron variant that caused it to behave differently, infecting the upper airways instead of deep in the lungs, which may account for fewer people suffering and dying from acute respiratory distress.
But a big question is whether the decoupling will occur in the United States. Comparisons are difficult; the virus is the same, but each country has a different history, social behavior and epidemiological situation. South Africa was only about one-third fully vaccinated but might have benefited from a strong wall of immunity from previous infection, plus a younger population and omicron arriving in the summer. The United States is nearly two-thirds fully vaccinated, but has a large proportion of unvaccinated people who could easily become infected; booster shots are highly protective but two-thirds of Americans lack them. Also, omicron arrived in the United States before the delta wave expired — a one-two punch. The number of new daily cases in the United States has soared beyond 700,000, more than triple the peak of last winter. However, deaths are running at half the rate of last winter’s surge, and probably are still being propelled by delta, while rising in some hot spots. Every two days, the United States suffers the equivalent of one 9/11 death toll.
Hospital admissions are also spiking, illustrating how omicron is creating a bow wave of havoc. Hospitals are being crowded by the unvaccinated and people who seek help for other maladies but also turn out to have covid. About 1 in 4 hospitals in the country is reporting a critical staffing shortage; many are nearing capacity. Omicron is also sending tremors through the nation’s school systems. Those struggling to remain open with in-person classrooms are dealing with absences among teachers and other staff. A labor shortage and an absenteeism crisis are also rippling through the economy — airline cancellations, empty store shelves and continued supply chain interruptions. This is not “mild.”
Will it end quickly? Again, Gauteng province held out hope. The omicron wave peaked after about a month and then plunged. Some models predict that a similar short and quick surge will be the outcome in the United States. No one is certain, and no one should mark their calendar by these predictions. Right now, the reality is a virus spreading fast, causing less severe sickness but plenty of uncertainty and disruption.