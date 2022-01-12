But a big question is whether the decoupling will occur in the United States. Comparisons are difficult; the virus is the same, but each country has a different history, social behavior and epidemiological situation. South Africa was only about one-third fully vaccinated but might have benefited from a strong wall of immunity from previous infection, plus a younger population and omicron arriving in the summer. The United States is nearly two-thirds fully vaccinated but has a large proportion of unvaccinated people who could easily become infected; booster shots are highly protective, but two-thirds of Americans lack them. Also, omicron arrived in the United States before the delta wave expired — a one-two punch. The number of new daily cases in the United States has soared beyond 700,000, more than triple the peak of last winter. However, deaths are running at half the rate of last winter’s surge, and probably are still being propelled by delta, while rising in some hot spots. Every two days, the United States suffers the equivalent of one 9/11 death toll.