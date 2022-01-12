It has been well said that the most important event in Russian politics in this century happened outside Russia: Ukraine’s Orange Revolution of 2004-2005, which expressed a broad revulsion against Russia and yearning for a Western orientation. Hence the audacity of Putin’s claims that Russians and the 44 million Ukrainians are “one people.” Rhetoric that flaunts the speaker’s contempt for reality — last May, Putin said the Soviet Union fought Hitler “alone” — can be a precursor of audacious actions to violently revise reality.