No more. Thanks in large part to Donald Trump and the GOP’s war on democracy, secretary of state races may be some of the hottest contests in 2022 and for the foreseeable future.
“More and more to the public,” Lawrence Norden of the Brennan Center for Justice told me, secretary of state races have become “about the existential future of democracy in America and which team is going to be counting the votes.”
As a new Brennan Center for Justice report shows, money is pouring into secretary of state campaigns at a pace far faster than just a few years ago, as one contest after another revolves around the question of whether the person running elections in the state will be a devotee of Trump’s conspiracy theories about 2020.
In the battleground states of Georgia, Michigan, and Minnesota, the report concludes, “fundraising in secretary of state races is two and a half times higher than it was by this point in either of the last two election cycles.” In all six of the states it examined, “there is at least one candidate who has questioned the legitimacy of the last presidential election.”
NPR recently found at least 15 Republican candidates running for secretary of state who question the legitimacy of President Biden’s victory. This is essentially the only real issue in these Republican primaries: Will GOP voters support someone who pledges fair administration or someone who supports Trump’s false claims and offers an implicit promise to make sure future elections don’t go the wrong way?
It’s hard to be optimistic.
A partisan secretary of state could make any number of decisions before an election to put a thumb on the scales, when it comes to shaping the details of voter registration, polling places, and processing of votes. But Norden also points to what might happen after the polls close — specifically, controversy around a secretary of state’s obligation to certify results.
“Part of the story of 2020 is that election officials were not willing to go along” with Trump’s claim that he was the true winner, he told me, noting that one by one, they certified the correct results.
But in the future, he said, “you can imagine a secretary of state saying, ‘I can’t certify these results,’ ” which could throw everything into chaos. This could get worse if a pro-Trump legislature is simultaneously trying to hand him its state’s votes in defiance of the electorate’s will.
Norden articulated the nightmare scenario: “It’s a very close election; it comes down to one state, and you have an election official who is refusing to certify.” Should one of those Trumpian candidates — say, Jody Hice, who is challenging Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in the Republican primary in Georgia — be in charge, it would be surprising if they didn’t do whatever is necessary to ensure that Trump wins.
Try to imagine a situation in which one of these Trumpists is secretary of state in 2024 in a state such as Georgia or Arizona, and once again Biden pulls out a narrow victory over Trump in their state. They got elected by saying such a thing was by definition evidence of a fraudulent election. They know Trump will brand them a traitor if that result stands. So what will they do?
It’s important to remember how ad hoc and buffoonish Trump’s 2020 efforts were; they failed not only because they were built on easily disproven lies but also because the people waging the effort on his behalf were (and remain) a collection of nincompoops. But even a nincompoop can do great damage if they have the apparatus of the government in their hands.
So what can be done? Democrats are certainly beginning to understand the importance of these races; their secretary of state candidates are raising a lot of money, too. If democracy protections do pass Congress, Norden told me, “that should take some of the high stakes out of this” because there would be some uniform election standards that would allow less room for manipulation.
But barring that, a Biden-Trump matchup, with Trump loyalists in charge of voting in key states, may portend chaos. Which makes the 2022 secretary of state elections vitally important.
“When we think about what 2024 is going to look like,” Norden says, “it’s going to be decided this November.”