Biden can reassure his base he’s fighting right up to the end. First, he can make clear that any change made to the filibuster must be on an up-or-down vote. If the Senate moves to a “talking” filibuster (i.e., those objecting to a bill must speak on the Senate floor with the support of at least 40 other senators to prevent cloture), there must still be a process to end debate and for a vote to take place. That might be a limit on hours for debate or a gradual ratcheting down of the votes needed for cloture. What is not acceptable is to make some small procedural change that does not result in a definitive vote on the reform packages.