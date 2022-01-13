Right now, Democrats lack the 51-vote majority (including the vice president) to make a rule change. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) explained Wednesday, “We’re actively discussing potential changes in the rules that hopefully can get all 50 of us there.” This was after nine Democratic senators met with Manchin for more than two hours Tuesday night to discuss reforms. Schumer conceded it was an “uphill fight.”
Biden can reassure his base he’s fighting right up to the end. First, he can make clear that any change made to the filibuster must eventually result in an up-or-down vote. If the Senate moves to a “talking” filibuster (i.e., those objecting to a bill must speak on the Senate floor with the support of at least 40 other senators to prevent cloture), there must still be a process to end debate and for a vote to take place. That might be a limit on hours for debate or a gradual ratcheting down of the votes needed for cloture. What is not acceptable is to make some small procedural change that does not result in a definitive vote on the reform packages.
Second, Biden should demand a vote on the floor on a filibuster change. If they lose, they lose. But it will then be clear who was responsible for a loss on voting rights. Everyone must be accountable for either defending democracy or allowing cynical Republicans — who almost certainly would dump the filibuster at the drop of a hat if it suited them (as they did on confirming Supreme Court justices) — to do permanent damage to the sanctity of elections.
Third, he should be frank about the politics. Protecting voting rights is popular. And let’s get real: The average voter does not understand or care about the filibuster. Elected Democrats can be confident that no one will lose an election by saying, “Yes, I went to the mat for voting rights.” But they might lose a Democratic primary or see Democratic voters stay home in a general election if their senators bailed on democracy.
Fourth, Biden should be candid about 2022. In an election in which Republicans might win majorities in one or both chambers, it is essential to guarantee ballot access for voters and make sure voting administration doesn’t fall into the hands of the same crackpot Republicans who’ve been conducting phony election audits. Without fundamental reform, election chaos is a real possibility. And without minimum federal standards for elections, state legislatures will continue to make it difficult to vote.
Fifth, Biden should strip the bark off the “filibuster is sacred” hooey. It has not been a part of our government for 232 years, as Manchin falsely claimed this week. It was never part of the Framers’ vision (they only required supermajority votes in specific occasions, such as the ratification of treaties). And until the 20th century, it was rarely used. Plus, the Senate already reformed the filibuster for budgetary matters and judicial confirmations. There is no logical reason to say Congress should be able to pass massive tax cuts (or hikes) with 51 votes but not for fundamental protections for voting rights.
Finally, Biden should commend Manchin for trying every which way to get Republicans on board with some form of voting reform. They have snubbed him again and again. The process for collaboration does not work in the MAGA era. Biden can be blunt: Republicans are so driven by lust for power that they are willing to hurt Americans if it helps their party. They could not even vote for a bipartisan commission to study the violent attack on Congress. When one party no longer operates in good faith, minority veto power becomes untenable.
None of this may be persuasive. Manchin’s excuses for keeping the filibuster in place have been historically inaccurate, blind to current realities and incoherent. Sinema has been infuriatingly noncommittal and vague. That said, both Democrats should leave the room on Thursday understanding that a “no” vote will leave them utterly isolated in their party (good luck raising money for reelection) and will put them on the wrong side of history. In short, they and they alone will bear responsibility for refusal to stand with their president, their party and their democracy.